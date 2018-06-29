Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto asks county judge to alter Officer Michael Rosfeld's bond

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Friday, June 29, 2018, 9:09 p.m.
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto in May 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto in May 2017.

Updated 23 hours ago

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto wants Allegheny County Judge Jeffrey Manning to reconsider bond conditions set for the East Pittsburgh police officer accused of shooting to death an unarmed teen last week.

Peduto wrote the judge Friday in reaction to Michael Rosfeld being released on a $250,000 unsecured bond after he was charged Wednesday with homicide in Antwon Rose's death June 19.

Senior District Judge Regis Welsh set the bond conditions and Manning later altered them by ordering Rosfeld to be on electronic home monitoring.

The 17-year-old Rose was unarmed when he was fatally shot three times while running from a traffic stop along Grandview Avenue in East Pittsburgh. Rosfeld had stopped the car because it matched the description of a car involved in a drive-by shooting in North Braddock a short time before. Authorities later determined that it was the car involved, but another suspect had fired the shots.

The mayor said he was pleased that Manning ordered Rosfeld on electronic home monitoring, but “I do not think that went far enough,” Peduto wrote.

From Peduto's perspective, “it is unheard of in Pennsylvania for someone charged with murder to be released without paying any money or spending any time in jail.”

Peduto had promised protesters this week he would send the letter, even though the incident did not happen in Pittsburgh.

Peduto claimed that Rosfeld's release sends the wrong message to Pittsburgh residents concerned that Rosfeld was receiving special treatment. He mentioned in the letter that Pittsburgh has been the site of several protests over the shooting since June 19.

Mike Manko, a spokesman for Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A Zappala Jr., said Friday that “at this point we are concentrating on the upcoming preliminary hearing.”

“Bond is the prerogative of the judiciary. We raised initial objections at the arraignment then raised an additional concern about jurisdiction of the magistrate to set bond,” Manko said.

Rosfeld's attorney, Patrick Thomassey, could not be reached for comment Friday night.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

