Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Sunday forecast adds bad air to predicted heat

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Saturday, June 30, 2018, 4:39 p.m.
Stephanie Strasburg | Tribune-Review

Updated 5 hours ago

The heat won't be the only reason for residents to stay inside Sunday, after the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection issued an air quality warning starting tomorrow which covers 20 counties.

With temperatures expected to peak in the mid-90s and very little wind expected, DEP says most of the state could see potentially dangerous air quality starting Sunday and possibly carrying on through the week.

“The combination of the heat and the increase in humidity are likely to contribute to higher ozone levels across much of the Commonwealth, which is why the DEP is issuing an Air Quality Action Day,” the agency said in a Saturday release.

According to DEP, Air Quality Action Days are declared to help sensitive populations cope with changes in ambient air quality.

“On Air Quality Action Days, young children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema and bronchitis, are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should limit outdoor activities,” DEP said in a release.

Sunday's air quality is coded ‘orange' according to the Environmental Protection Agency's air quality index. A code orange indicates unhealthy pollution levels for those sensitive to environmental changes. Air pollution affecting the entire population is coded ‘red.”

For more information, visit www.dep.pa.gov.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me