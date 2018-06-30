Sunday forecast adds bad air to predicted heat

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has forecast a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for ozone on Sunday for the following regions and counties:

The heat won't be the only reason for residents to stay inside Sunday, after the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection issued an air quality warning starting tomorrow which covers 20 counties.

With temperatures expected to peak in the mid-90s and very little wind expected, DEP says most of the state could see potentially dangerous air quality starting Sunday and possibly carrying on through the week.

“The combination of the heat and the increase in humidity are likely to contribute to higher ozone levels across much of the Commonwealth, which is why the DEP is issuing an Air Quality Action Day,” the agency said in a Saturday release.

According to DEP, Air Quality Action Days are declared to help sensitive populations cope with changes in ambient air quality.

“On Air Quality Action Days, young children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema and bronchitis, are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should limit outdoor activities,” DEP said in a release.

Sunday's air quality is coded ‘orange' according to the Environmental Protection Agency's air quality index. A code orange indicates unhealthy pollution levels for those sensitive to environmental changes. Air pollution affecting the entire population is coded ‘red.”

For more information, visit www.dep.pa.gov.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.