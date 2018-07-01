Luke Bryan concert at Heinz Field: 1 arrest, 88 patients treated by paramedics

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Luke Bryan fans braved the heat and poor air quality Saturday, packing the lots around Heinz Field for Pittsburgh's second major country music concert of the summer.

Folks are staying hydrated. Not with water. pic.twitter.com/dXgwkBpIvm — Theresa Clift (@tclift) June 30, 2018

Pittsburgh EMS saw a total of 88 patients, and 30 of them were transported to local hospitals, according to the City of Pittsburgh Public Safety Department.

Some experienced heat-related issues, while several others were seen due to intoxication, falls, assaults or other alcohol-related issues.

Others had seizures or diabetic emergencies.

Correction: 23 transports for HEAT related issues, not heart related issues. Apologies for the typo. https://t.co/pbjs6KnaM0 — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) July 1, 2018

There was one arrest on an outstanding warrant. Public Works collected five tons of garbage.

Pittsburgh hosted country superstar Kenny Chesney in June. During that concert, police arrested five people and cited 15 others. About 25 tons of garbage were collected following that concert. Paramedics treated 78 people during that show, while 29 people were taken to hospitals.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or on Twitter @Jamie_Martines.