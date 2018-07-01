Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Fatal crash on Rt. 28 after car fled after striking police vehicle

Jamie Martines
Sunday, July 1, 2018

State police are investigating a fatal crash on Route 28 in Aspinwall that occurred early Sunday when a car drove into traffic heading the wrong way after hitting a police car.

Route 28 was closed for about five hours Sunday morning as police investigated.

A 2009 Toyota Camry was southbound on Route 28 just after 1 a.m. when it struck a Blawnox Police car, according to police.

The Camry fled, turning around and heading north in the expressway's southbound lanes when it struck a 2004 Ford Explorer head-on.

The driver of the Toyota Camry died on scene. The driver of the Ford Explorer sustained major injuries, according to a statement from state police.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or on Twitter @Jamie_Martines.

