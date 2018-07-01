18-year-old killed in East Hills shooting Saturday night

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An 18-year-old was killed Saturday night in Pittsburgh's East Hills neighborhood.

Authorities found Jomarcus Fuller, of Pittsburgh, unresponsive in the roadway in the 2200 block of East Hills Drive at 10:49 p.m. Saturday, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office.

Fuller was the victim of a shooting, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV.

The incident happened at about 10:20 p.m.

Fuller was attending an alternative education school that is not run by Pittsburgh Public Schools at the time of his death, said Ebony Pugh, Pittsburgh Public Schools spokeswoman.

Fuller had been a student at a district school up until February 2017, Pugh said. Pugh declined to name either school Fuller attended.

No arrests have been made. Pittsburgh police are investigating.

