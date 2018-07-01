Protest for Antwon Rose blocks East Liberty intersection

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Nearly 300 protesters gathered in East Liberty on Sunday afternoon to demand justice for Antwon Rose.

The group blocked the busy East End intersection of Penn and Highland avenues for two hours from noon to 2 p.m.

At 2 p.m., the group made their way down Penn Avenue past the Target store, escorted by Pittsburgh Police.

The group has four main demands, said the Rev. Shanea Leonard of Judah Fellowship Christian Church in Pittsburgh's Hill District.

First, they want East Pittsburgh Police to fire Michael Rosfeld, the officer who shot unarmed teen Antwon Rose on June 19 as he fled a traffic stop, Leonard said.

The group also wants Rosfeld's bond to be revoked, for Rosfeld to be charged with first-degree murder, and for a citizens police review board to be created to oversee the county's suburban police departments like East Pittsburgh.

Rosfeld has been on unpaid leave since the incident and is facing a criminal homicide charge. His bond was set at $200,000 unsecured, meaning that he didn't have to post any money to remain free before his court hearings. He is on electronic monitoring.

