Protesters march against Trump's travel ban and immigration policies, shut down Clemente Bridge

A group of more than 100 protesters shut down the Roberto Clemente Bridge on Sunday afternoon for an hour, then marched through downtown Pittsburgh to protest the travel ban recently upheld by the Supreme Court that restricts people traveling from several Muslim-majority countries to America.

As the group moved through Downtown in the 93-degree heat, they chanted "no ban, no wall, sanctuary for all," and "si se puede," which means "yes we can" in Spanish. Many held signs that read "rise above the ban," and "keep families together."

Protesters also spoke out against Trump's family separation police and at times also called for justice for Antwon Rose, an unarmed teen who was shot dead by an East Pittsburgh officer June 19, chanting "three shots in the back, how you justify that?"

For Pat Cluss, 70 of Pittsburgh, it was her second protest of the weekend.

Her and her husband, who live in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood, also attended a rally Downtown against Trump's family separation policy.

Trump ended the controversial policy in June, but more than 2,000 migrant children remain in the United States separated from their parents.

Cluss used to protest often during the Vietnam War while a student at Allegheny College, but took a break from it — until Trump was elected, she said.

"We're really against the (Trump) administration's polices," Cluss said while standing on Stanwix Street with her husband. "It just feels like the time for people who care to stand up and make their feelings known."

The pair also traveled to Washington, D.C. in January to attend the Women's March.

Michele Knoll, 61, of Pittsburgh, said she attended the rally to show her disapproval of the Trump administration's family separation policy.

Knoll is running for election to replace state Rep. Mark Mustio, R-Moon Township.

The issue hit close to home because she works as a developmental specialist and did her thesis on attachment disorder while studying at the University of Pittsburgh.

"We're putting them at risk for things they may not have been at risk to before," Knoll said. "Under age 3, they don't understand what has happened to their parents, causing more hardship to them."

