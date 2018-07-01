Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Protesters march against Trump's travel ban and immigration policies, shut down Clemente Bridge

Theresa Clift
Theresa Clift | Sunday, July 1, 2018, 3:51 p.m.
A group of people gathered Downtown on Sunday, July 1, 2018, to protest the travel ban recently upheld by the Supreme Court that restricts people traveling from several Muslim-majority countries to America.
THERESA CLIFT | Tribune-Review
A group of people gathered Downtown on Sunday, July 1, 2018, to protest the travel ban recently upheld by the Supreme Court that restricts people traveling from several Muslim-majority countries to America.

Updated 2 hours ago

A group of more than 100 protesters shut down the Roberto Clemente Bridge on Sunday afternoon for an hour, then marched through downtown Pittsburgh to protest the travel ban recently upheld by the Supreme Court that restricts people traveling from several Muslim-majority countries to America.

As the group moved through Downtown in the 93-degree heat, they chanted "no ban, no wall, sanctuary for all," and "si se puede," which means "yes we can" in Spanish. Many held signs that read "rise above the ban," and "keep families together."

Protesters also spoke out against Trump's family separation police and at times also called for justice for Antwon Rose, an unarmed teen who was shot dead by an East Pittsburgh officer June 19, chanting "three shots in the back, how you justify that?"

For Pat Cluss, 70 of Pittsburgh, it was her second protest of the weekend.

Her and her husband, who live in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood, also attended a rally Downtown against Trump's family separation policy.

Trump ended the controversial policy in June, but more than 2,000 migrant children remain in the United States separated from their parents.

Cluss used to protest often during the Vietnam War while a student at Allegheny College, but took a break from it — until Trump was elected, she said.

"We're really against the (Trump) administration's polices," Cluss said while standing on Stanwix Street with her husband. "It just feels like the time for people who care to stand up and make their feelings known."

The pair also traveled to Washington, D.C. in January to attend the Women's March.

Michele Knoll, 61, of Pittsburgh, said she attended the rally to show her disapproval of the Trump administration's family separation policy.

Knoll is running for election to replace state Rep. Mark Mustio, R-Moon Township.

The issue hit close to home because she works as a developmental specialist and did her thesis on attachment disorder while studying at the University of Pittsburgh.

"We're putting them at risk for things they may not have been at risk to before," Knoll said. "Under age 3, they don't understand what has happened to their parents, causing more hardship to them."

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me