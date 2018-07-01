Turnpike reopens after tractor-trailer fire
Updated 23 minutes ago
A truck fire on the Pennsylvania Turnpike closed the eastbound side of the interstate and snarled traffic in both directions for hours Sunday afternoon.
That fire, first reported just before 3 p.m., caused traffic to back up between the Irwin and Pittsburgh exits as emergency crews worked to extinguish the blaze and remove debris from the road around mile marker 57, according to dispatchers.
As of 4 p.m., traffic was allowed to move past in a single lane as crews continued to clear debris from the roadway, according to the Pennsylvania Turnpike website.
By 5 p.m. turnpike cameras showed traffic moving through at normal speed, though crews were still on scene, according to dispatchers.
Awful truck fire on the Pennsylvania turnpike. No emergency responders appear to be here yet @WTAE #PaTurnpike pic.twitter.com/X61wUOlVOm— marleahu (@marleahu) July 1, 2018
Accident I-76EB @ MM57, bet Pittsburgh(Exit 57) & Irwin(Exit 67) blocking the right lanes— PA Turnpike Alerts (@PATurnpikeAlert) July 1, 2018
Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.