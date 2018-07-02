Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

White Oak firefighter charged with raping 13-year-old

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Monday, July 2, 2018, 6:39 a.m.
Justin Vidra
Justin Vidra

Updated 3 hours ago

A firefighter accused of raping a 13-year-old has been fired by White Oak Volunteer Fire Company #1, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV.

Justin Vidra, 32, was charged Friday by Allegheny County police with rape, statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor and related charges, court records show.

Vidra allegedly sexually assaulted a girl many times over the course of about a year, according to a criminal complaint.

The complaint said Vidra threatened to take away everything the girl's family owned if she told anyone, the complaint said.

White Oak Volunteer Fire Company #1 President James Booth told WPXI in a statement the charges were "very disturbing."

Vidra was already being disciplined for an unspecified social media policy violation, Booth told WPXI. He was terminated as soon as fire company officials learned about the charges.

Vidra is in Allegheny County Jail on $50,000 cash bail.

He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing before District Judge Thomas Miller on July 9.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jtierney@tribweb.com, 724-836-6646, or via Twitter @Soolseem.

