Police: Man threatened three women with handgun in Duquesne

Duquesne police have arrested a man accused threatening three women with a handgun early Sunday morning.

Michael Magwood, 35, of Rankin will be charged with gun violations and terroristic threats, according to police.

Three women had just stepped off a bus near city hall around 1 a.m. Sunday when Magwood approached and asked to borrow a cell phone.

When the women declined Magwood "became agitated and demanded the women perform a sexual act" on him," Duquesne police said in a Facebook post.

The women refused, and Magwood allegedly pulled a handgun from his pants and threatened to kill the women.

The women called 911 and the man ran toward Grant Avenue, according to police.

Police arrived and soon found Magwood hiding behind a parked car on North Third Street.

Magwood tried to run away but officers quickly grabbed him, police said.

Officers found a handgun on top of the tire of the car Magwood had been hiding behind, they said.

Magwood had the gun's magazine in his pocket, police said.

He's previously been convicted of burglary and numerous other offenses, according to police.

"This criminal is currently lodged in the Allegheny County Jail where he should at least be able to hear the fireworks as we celebrate our Nation's Independence," Duquesne police posted on Facebook.

A preliminary hearing before District Judge Scott Schricker is scheduled for July 10.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.