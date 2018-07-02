Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Cop who shot Antwon Rose faces lawsuit in unrelated case

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Monday, July 2, 2018, 11:36 a.m.
Rob Peirce III sits flanked by Timoth Riley (left) and Jacob Schilling (right). Peirce is representing the two men in a lawsuit filed against former University of Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld, who arrested the men outside an Oakland bar in December. The men claim that Rosfeld -- now an East Pittsburgh officer and facing homicide charges in the June 19 death of Antwon Rose -- fabricated the information leading to their arrest. Peirce announced the lawsuit Monday, July 2, 2018, in his Downtown office.
Megan Guza | Tribune-Review
Rob Peirce III sits flanked by Timoth Riley (left) and Jacob Schilling (right). Peirce is representing the two men in a lawsuit filed against former University of Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld, who arrested the men outside an Oakland bar in December. The men claim that Rosfeld -- now an East Pittsburgh officer and facing homicide charges in the June 19 death of Antwon Rose -- fabricated the information leading to their arrest. Peirce announced the lawsuit Monday, July 2, 2018, in his Downtown office.
Two men arrested by Michael Rosfeld outside the Garage Door Saloon in Oakland in December allege in a lawsuit that Rosfeld fabricated evidence.
Google
Two men arrested by Michael Rosfeld outside the Garage Door Saloon in Oakland in December allege in a lawsuit that Rosfeld fabricated evidence.
East Pittsburgh police Officer Michael Rosfeld was charged with criminal homicide in the killing of 17-year-old Antwon Rose.
East Pittsburgh police Officer Michael Rosfeld was charged with criminal homicide in the killing of 17-year-old Antwon Rose.

Updated 11 minutes ago

Two men arrested by Michael Rosfeld outside a Pittsburgh bar in December allege in a lawsuit that Rosfeld fabricated evidence, and an attorney for the two men said their case followed a pattern by the police officer now facing homicide charges in an unrelated case.

Timothy Riley and Jacob Schilling were arrested by Rosfeld, then a University of Pittsburgh police officer, outside Oakland's Garage Door Saloon after the men and two other friends were asked to leave the bar. The men said they did nothing to warrant the charges, which included simple assault, trespassing and disorderly conduct, and noted that the charges were dropped weeks later at a preliminary hearing.

"Unfortunately, we've also been contacted by (more than a half-dozen) other citizens who've had similar situations with Officer Rosfeld, in particular where charges have in fact been dropped," said attorney Rob Peirce III, who is representing Riley and Schilling.

Peirce said his firm is looking into those claims and "anticipate representing more in the near future."

Mike Manko, spokesman for the District Attorney's Office, said the charges were dropped at a Dec. 21 preliminary hearing "because we felt we could not sustain our burden of proof based on the evidence available."

"You have to understand that the police do not normally drop criminal charges unless they're unfounded in nature," Peirce said.

Rosfeld wrote in the criminal complaint that security footage supported the charges he filed against the men, but Peirce said the footage supported Schilling's and Riley's version of events, showing that neither man fought or attacked anyone. Peirce said an assistant district attorney assigned to the case reviewed the footage.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court, alleges that the men had one or two drinks when "they were immediately assaulted by the owner of the bar."

"As they were trying to leave the bar, they were forcibly thrown out," Peirce said in a news conference at his Downtown office.

Peirce said Riley was kneed in the groin and Schilling was thrown to the ground. Riley sought out a local police officer, Peirce said. When he returned, Rosfeld was already on the scene.

RELATED: The family of Antwon Rose has a long road to justice, attorneys say

"Officer Rosfeld immediately told my clients that they were under arrest and that they were going to jail," Peirce said.

Both Schilling and Riley declined to comment following the news conference.

Rosfeld left the university police in January. Peirce said Rosfeld's departure was a direct result of an investigation into the Garage Door case. Pitt has not explained why Rosfeld left the department, for which he started working in October 2012.

Rosfeld, 30, of Penn Hills, was sworn in as an East Pittsburgh police officer less than two hours before he shot Antwon Rose three times as the 17-year-old ran from a traffic stop on June 19. Rose was unarmed. Rosfeld was charged Wednesday with criminal homicide.

Other defendants named in Monday's lawsuit include Southside Sin City, the company that operates the bar; the Garage Door Saloon; bar owner Mark Welshonse; Pitt police Chief James Loftus; and the university.

The lawsuit seeks a jury trial on charges of battery, civil rights violations, excessive force, malicious prosecution, abuse of process, false arrest and false imprisonment. Peirce said he will seek punitive damages and money to cover related costs and attorneys' fees.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.

Related Content
Hearing postponed for East Pittsburgh police officer charged with homicide
Friday's preliminary hearing for an East Pittsburgh police officer charged with homicide has been rescheduled for late July, according to the Allegheny County District Attorney's ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me