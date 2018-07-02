Pittsburgh City Council OKs 'cap' park over Crosstown Expressway

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A project to build a “cap” over Pittsburgh's Crosstown Boulevard and place a city park there moved forward Monday as City Council gave the Sports & Exhibition Authority permission to proceed with construction.

Council unanimously approved accepting and spending grant money for the $26.4 million project, along with related agreements with PennDOT and the SEA of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County.

The SEA received a $19 million federal highways grant for the project. The remaining funding will come from the city, Pittsburgh Urban Redevelopment Authority, SEA and foundations, said Mary Conturo, the authority's executive director.

The project includes a three-acre park with public art and improved pedestrian access between the Hill District and Downtown, which are separated by Crosstown Boulevard. The SEA owns most of the property.

The project coincides with the Penguins' long-awaited $450 million residential, retail and office redevelopment plan for the 28-acre former Civic Arena site.

SEA Executive Directory Mary Conturo has said the authority plans to advertise for construction bids in September and start construction at year's end or early in 2019. The project is expected to be finished in 27 months.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter @bobbauder.