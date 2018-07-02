Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh Council postpones vote on animal control contract at union's request

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Monday, July 2, 2018, 4:03 p.m.
Oliver Clark, 3, of Squirrel Hill looks out from a Pittsburgh Animal Care and Control Truck that was on hand in Market Square as part of the kick off for the National Night Out festivities, Tuesday, July 28, 2015.
Andrew Russell | Trib Total Media
Updated 24 minutes ago

The union representing Pittsburgh's animal control officers wants the city to hire two more officers before it agrees to answer animal complaints in Mt. Oliver.

Pittsburgh City Council was prepared Monday to vote on an agreement in which Mt. Oliver would pay the city's Animal Care & Control bureau to answer calls for such things as dog and wild animal bites and stray cats in the neighboring borough. Mt. Oliver Council approved the agreement in June.

Pittsburgh council members agreed to postpone the vote after a union official asked them to reconsider.

“We need two more officers to safely expand and perform the duties of Animal Care & Control,” said Paul Kapetanovich, recording secretary for Teamsters Union Local 249. “Right now we're working with bare bones staffing. We feel this is a severe safety issue.”

Mt. Oliver Borough Manager Rick Hopkinson said he expects the city to handle a small number of complaints each year, and Pittsburgh public safety officials have said they believe Animal Care & Control has enough staffing to handle them.

“Honestly, I'm only anticipating half a dozen calls to Pittsburgh animal control during a year,” Hopkinson said.

Pittsburgh employs 13 animal control officers and is in the process of hiring a 14th, according to David Madden, the department supervisor. They are paid $20.60 an hour, according to Pittsburgh's 2018 budget.

Officers working two shifts Monday through Friday respond to 40 to 50 calls per day on average, according to the Public Safety Department. They respond to an average of 20 to 30 calls on weekends.

Council members voiced concerns that officers wouldn't immediately be available for calls in the city if they are tied up in Mt. Oliver.

“If there is a rabid raccoon in Mt. Oliver and one in Beechview I want our city employees to be in Beechview, not Mt. Oliver,” said Councilman Anthony Coghill of Beechview.

Under the agreement the city would charge an hourly rate in 2018 for each call starting at $65.76 per hour for animal control officers working 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and $66.76 for those working 3 to 11 p.m.

The rate would increase incrementally each subsequent year, topping off in 2021 at $69.81 per hour for daylight shift workers and $70.83 for those working nights. Costs increase for holidays ($148.16 per hour in 2018) and on-call services ($271.76 in 2018). The city would charge $766.16 per hour for holiday on-call services.

Shelter fees in 2018 would include $214 per dog, $191 for a cat and $81 for a wild animal, according to the agreement.

Public safety officials said Mt. Oliver's fees would not generate enough revenue to cover the cost of two additional officers.

Hopkinson said borough police officers now respond to animal complaints.

“It takes officers off of their regular shifts. It ties them up,” Hopkinson said. “The city's close by and we already have an intergovernmental cooperation agreement with them for (paramedic) services. It just made sense to contract with them.”

City Council postponed a vote until next week when Councilman Corey O'Connor of Swissvale, who chairs the Intergovernmental Affairs Committee and was absent Monday, returns.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter @bobbauder.

