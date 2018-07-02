Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Hateful Facebook post on Antwon Rose leads AHN to cut ties with employee

Theresa Clift
Theresa Clift | Monday, July 2, 2018, 2:42 p.m.
Allegheny Health Network logo

Updated 2 hours ago

A woman is no longer working for Allegheny Health Network following a Facebook post she wrote about Antwon Rose that said, "Good job to the policeman who took out the sorry piece of crap."

East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld fatally shot the 17-year-old Rose when he ran from a car that Rosfeld pulled over June 19 because it matched the description of one involved in an earlier drive-by in North Braddock. Authorities later said Rose had been unarmed when he was shot and had not fired any shots in the drive-by. Rosfeld has been charged with criminal homicide.

Denise D. Healy's Facebook post read: "I'm so annoyed with these stupid (protesters) that stick up and feel bad for that knucklehead Antwon Rose. He was up to no good and he got what he deserved. Good job to the policeman who took out the sorry piece of crap good (riddance) one less idiot off our streets. Wish cops would do that more often."

Twitter user @lizehaly shared a photo of Healy's post with AHN's Twitter account Thursday with the comment, "Congratulations on hiring a racist, bigoted employee."

AHN responded the same day: "Thanks for bringing this to our attention. The views expressed in this post do not reflect those of Allegheny Health Network and we'll pass this along to the appropriate department."

Early Sunday, AHN posted a statement to its Twitter and Facebook accounts saying Healy was no longer an employee.

"The regrettable views expressed yesterday on a former employee's private social media page related to the shooting of Antwon Rose clearly do not reflect the position or values of our organization. The employee in question is no longer affiliated with Allegheny Health Network. We take such matters seriously and have addressed it in an appropriate manner," AHN said.

The statement did not say whether Healy was fired or resigned. AHN spokesmen declined to comment further.

On Monday, it appeared Healy's Facebook page was deleted. She could not be reached.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

