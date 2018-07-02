Hearing postponed for East Pittsburgh police officer charged with homicide

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Friday's preliminary hearing for an East Pittsburgh police officer charged with homicide has been rescheduled for late July, according to the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office.

The hearing for Michael Rosfeld, 30, of Penn Hills, is now set for July 27, court records show.

Rosfeld faces one count of homicide in the June 19 shooting death of Antwon Rose.

Rose, a 17-year-old Woodland Hills honors student from Rankin, ran from a car that Rosfeld pulled over June 19 because it matched the description of one involved in an earlier drive-by in North Braddock. Authorities later said Rose had been unarmed when he was shot and had not fired any shots in the drive-by.

Rosfeld fired three shots, striking him in the face, elbow and back.

The hearing was initially set to take place at 10 a.m. in Pittsburgh municipal court. Mike Manko, spokesman for the District Attorney's Office, said in a social media post that the postponement was at the request of Rosfeld's defense counsel, Pat Thomassey.

Thomassey could not be reached for comment.

Rosfeld was charged Wednesday and remains free on $250,000 unsecured bond with an electronic monitoring bracelet.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.