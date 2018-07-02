Pittsburgh public safety officials say they're ready for Fourth of July crowds

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh public safety officials on Monday worked to ease any Fourth of July safety concerns brought on by the FBI's arrest of a man planning a potentially deadly attack on Cleveland's festivities Wednesday.

“I know there has been some concern with the arrest that was made yesterday in Cleveland, Ohio,” Director Wendell Hissrich said. “We have been in touch with the FBI as recently as (noon). They assure me there's been no threat to the Pittsburgh area.”

Federal authorities in Cleveland have charged Demetrius Pitts, a U.S. citizen, with attempted support of a terrorist organization. Pitts allegedly spoke of wanting to set off a bomb at the Fourth of July parade and attack people watching fireworks.

Hissrich said Pittsburgh police in uniform and in plainclothes will be on duty Wednesday, as well as officers with the state police, Allegheny County police, the county sheriff's office, Port Authority police, state park rangers and Homeland Security.

As with other recent large-scale events, Hissrich said there will be “zero tolerance” for violence, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and other mischief.

In 2016, four people were shot shortly after the fireworks display near the intersection of Seventh Street and Liberty Avenue. Two teenagers were shot in the leg and a woman was shot in the head.

“We've made improvements over the past year or two with trouble Downtown, but there still needs to be a lot of work done in that area,” Hissrich said.

He reminded those heading Downtown of a number of rules: No fireworks in Point State Park or within 150 feet of a building, no drones, no alcohol in Point State Park and bags will be checked upon entering the park.

A full list of events is available here.

Hissrich said he and Chief Scott Schubert do not anticipate protesters taking to the streets during the celebration but noted that there will be contingency plans in place. Protesters have marched in protest of the June 19 police shooting death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose almost every day since the shooting.

He said they have been in consistent contact with protest organizers to make sure the public — including the protesters — stay safe when they take to the streets.

Hissrich said the new Downtown police substation will be open during the festivities. He also reminded parents to keep close tabs on their children.

“I encourage any parents that have children that they're sending Downtown to create problems to please be home to expect a phone call from police to come down and get your child or meet them in Shuman Detention Center,” he said. “We are not putting up with that as we have done in previous years.”

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.