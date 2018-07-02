CCAC no longer in jeopardy of losing crucial accreditation

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Community College of Allegheny County is no longer in jeopardy of losing its status as an accredited institution, according to President Quintin Bullock.

The Philadelphia-based Middle States Commission on Higher Education last week removed a warning it had issued the college last year , according to an email Bullock sent to staff.

The commission lifted the warning and accepted CCAC's monitoring report during its June 21 meeting, Bullock wrote in Wednesday's email.

“This very positive outcome was achieved as a result of a significant collaborative undertaking by a number of hard-working and talented individuals throughout the college,” Bullock wrote.

In June 2017, the commission issued a warning stating that CCAC's “accreditation may be in jeopardy due to insufficient evidence that the institution is in compliance with accreditation standards.”

The letter said the college failed to produce an “organized and systematic student learning assessment process.”

Loss of accreditation would have meant the college would have lost some federal funding and students would no longer have been eligible for federal Pell Grants.

CCAC will still need to provide a report to demonstrate it has implemented changes, Bullock's email said. That report is due in April. The commission's next evaluation visit is scheduled for 2025.

