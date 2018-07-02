1 hospitalized after cement mixer, tractor-trailer crash on the turnpike in Pine

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A crash involving a cement mixing truck and a tractor-trailer on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Pine Township sent one person to the hospital Monday afternoon, officials said.

Police and paramedics responded to the report of the two-vehicle accident on westbound Interstate 76 near mile marker 34 shortly before 3 p.m., according to Allegheny County 911 shift commander and Pennsylvania State Police.

Initial reports indicated that first-responders required specialized equipment to remove a door of the concrete truck and extricate its driver.

The driver of the cement mixer was taken to a nearby hospital, according to a state police spokesman for the Gibsonia barracks.

Police did not have updates on the cement mixer driver's condition as of about 4 p.m., but the state police spokesman said the injured driver was conscious and breathing before departing to the hospital.

The accident did not close any lanes on the Turnpike and was cleared in less than two hours.

Traffic on I-76 WB is not being impacted after a cement tanker crash, involving a tractor trailer. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/Oidbs5mv98 — Lindsay Ward WPXI (@LindsayWardTV) July 2, 2018

Further details were not immediately available.

State police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.