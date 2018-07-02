Mosquito with West Nile virus found in Allegheny County
The state Department of Environmental Protection confirmed Monday a mosquito in Allegheny County tested positive for West Nile virus.
The mosquito, found in Wilkinsburg, is one of 23 that have tested positive for the virus across the state.
The Allegheny County Health Department announced in June it planned to treat 8,500 catch basins with a pesticide to reduce the risk of West Nile virus being transmitted through mosquito bites.
Most people who become infected with West Nile — up to 80 percent — do not develop any symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. One in five people will develop a fever and symptoms such as headache, body aches and joint pains, but most recover completely, according to the CDC.
Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.