Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Police arrest 3 suspected of open-air drug deals in Homewood

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Wednesday, July 4, 2018, 12:51 p.m.
Jamir Alston, Issac Waller and Larry West
Pittsburgh Police
Jamir Alston, Issac Waller and Larry West
Pittsburgh Police
Pittsburgh Police

Updated 5 hours ago

Plainclothes police officers arrested three suspects Monday and Tuesday for drugs and other charges, following up community complaints about open-air drug sales and violence in Homewood.

Pittsburgh Police in Zone 5 have been working with residents to run down complaints of illicit drug activity and violence, especially in the area of Frankstown and N. Homewood avenues, according to a City of Pittsburgh Department Public Safety press release on Wednesday.

Police arrested three suspects this week:

Jamir Alston, 18 of Butler, for making alleged drug deals in the 7200 block of Frankstown Avenue. Police recovered “multiple rocks of crack cocaine, marijuana, cash, and drug paraphernalia.” Alston faces charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and the use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

While officers watched alleged open-air drug sales in the 800 block of Brushton Avenue, they arrested Isaac Waller, 22, of Homewood South. When they approached the suspect he allegedly threw a bag into a yard. The bag contained several rocks of cocaine. They also recovered $2,800 in cash. Waller faces felony drug charges.

Police recovered a stolen handgun, crack cocaine, heroin, marijuana and nearly $400 cash from Larry West, 44, of Swissvale. Before his arrest, police on foot at the intersection of Frankstown and N. Homewood avenues allegedly watched West, who was inside a vehicle and appeared nervous, transfer something to the passenger seat. They searched his car and allegedly found drugs, cash and a stolen handgun. He faces felony drug and gun charges.

All three men were taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me