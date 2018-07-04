Police arrest 3 suspected of open-air drug deals in Homewood

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Plainclothes police officers arrested three suspects Monday and Tuesday for drugs and other charges, following up community complaints about open-air drug sales and violence in Homewood.

Pittsburgh Police in Zone 5 have been working with residents to run down complaints of illicit drug activity and violence, especially in the area of Frankstown and N. Homewood avenues, according to a City of Pittsburgh Department Public Safety press release on Wednesday.

Police arrested three suspects this week:

Jamir Alston, 18 of Butler, for making alleged drug deals in the 7200 block of Frankstown Avenue. Police recovered “multiple rocks of crack cocaine, marijuana, cash, and drug paraphernalia.” Alston faces charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and the use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

While officers watched alleged open-air drug sales in the 800 block of Brushton Avenue, they arrested Isaac Waller, 22, of Homewood South. When they approached the suspect he allegedly threw a bag into a yard. The bag contained several rocks of cocaine. They also recovered $2,800 in cash. Waller faces felony drug charges.

Police recovered a stolen handgun, crack cocaine, heroin, marijuana and nearly $400 cash from Larry West, 44, of Swissvale. Before his arrest, police on foot at the intersection of Frankstown and N. Homewood avenues allegedly watched West, who was inside a vehicle and appeared nervous, transfer something to the passenger seat. They searched his car and allegedly found drugs, cash and a stolen handgun. He faces felony drug and gun charges.

All three men were taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.