Mt. Lebanon road reopens after protest

A Mt. Lebanon road has reopened to all traffic following a protest, according to police.

Police reported shortly before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday that protesters were blocking Washington Road at Connor and Gikeson Wednesday afternoon. They advised drivers to avoid the area.

Just after 4 p.m., police reported that the roads had reopened in all directions.

The protestors, about 50, were reportedly protesting the police shooting death of Antwon Rose in East Pittsburgh.

The protest had started outside Allegheny County Judge Jeffrey Manning's nearby home, the Trib's news partner, WPXI-TV, reported. The protesters were upset that officer charged with shooting Rose, Michael Rosfeld, was given a $250,000 unsecured bond, and wanted the judge to change that.

An organizer of the protest told WPXI that their efforts will continue.

This report will be updated as information becomes available.

