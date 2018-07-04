3-alarm fire heavily damages Bellisario Pizza in McCandless

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A McCandless pizza shop was heavily damaged by fire Wednesday evening.

The fire was at Bellisario Pizza in the 1700 block of Duncan Avenue. It was reported at 6:50 p.m., according to Allegheny County 911.

The restaurant was closed for the Independence Day holiday. No one was inside, according to a tweet from Allegheny County.

The fire went to three alarms, according to the Perrysville Volunteer Fire Co.

An attendant at a Sunoco gas station across the street said he was seeing flames and smoke from the business. He also saw a firefighter on the roof.

An Allegheny County 911 dispatcher said about 7 p.m. that no injuries had been reported.

The Sunoco employee said his station and a second nearby were closed because of the fire.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, the Trib's news partner, WPXI-TV, reported.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.