3-alarm fire heavily damages Bellisario Pizza in McCandless
Updated 11 hours ago
A McCandless pizza shop was heavily damaged by fire Wednesday evening.
The fire was at Bellisario Pizza in the 1700 block of Duncan Avenue. It was reported at 6:50 p.m., according to Allegheny County 911.
The restaurant was closed for the Independence Day holiday. No one was inside, according to a tweet from Allegheny County.
The fire went to three alarms, according to the Perrysville Volunteer Fire Co.
An attendant at a Sunoco gas station across the street said he was seeing flames and smoke from the business. He also saw a firefighter on the roof.
An Allegheny County 911 dispatcher said about 7 p.m. that no injuries had been reported.
The Sunoco employee said his station and a second nearby were closed because of the fire.
The cause of the fire was under investigation, the Trib's news partner, WPXI-TV, reported.
Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.
McCandless: 2-alarm commercial structure fire - 1700 block of Duncan Avenue. The structure is unoccupied. Responders are at the scene.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) July 4, 2018