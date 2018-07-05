Cops: Teen lit, threw fireworks at people during Pittsburgh celebration

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh police arrested seven people Wednesday during Fourth of July festivities Downtown, including a teenager who was setting off fireworks and throwing them at other people.

Officers saw the 16-year-old boy setting off the legal fireworks near the Point and arrested him. He was cited and released to his mother, said Public Safety spokesman Chris Togneri.

No one was hurt.

State law prohibits minors from possessing fireworks, as well as setting them off within 150 feet of any structure, he said.

Four others were arrested for disorderly conduct for fighting, and two people were involved in a domestic dispute, according to a news release.

Thousands of people visited Point State Park and other Downtown locations to watch the annual fireworks display. Two people were treated by Pittsburgh EMS for alcohol- and heat-related problems, Togneri said.

The temperature reached 93 degrees Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh.

Several agencies, including county and state police and state park rangers, had members on duty .

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer.