Hearing for East Pittsburgh Officer Michael Rosfeld relocated over security concerns

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The preliminary hearing for East Pittsburgh Officer Michael Rosfeld will be moved from Pittsburgh Municipal Court because of security concerns, according to the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office.

In a social media post Wednesday, the office said the preliminary hearing — currently set for July 27 — has been relocated to the Allegheny County Courthouse.

Mike Manko, spokesman for the District Attorney's Office, said there have been no specific threats made against anyone involved in the case, but "all the parties are more comfortable moving the hearing … because of the sheer number of people who are paying attention to this case."

President Judge Manning has signed an order, at the request of our office, moving the location of the July 27th preliminary hearing for Michael Rosfeld from Pittsburgh Municipal Court to the Allegheny County Courthouse in part due to security concerns. — AlleghenyCountyDA (@AlleghenyCoDA) July 4, 2018

Law allows preliminary hearings to be moved to a different location "for reasons of emergency, security, size or in the interest of justice," according to the motion filed last week.

The court order to move the hearing — which was requested by the District Attorney's Office — was signed by Common Pleas President Judge Jeffrey A. Manning.

Rosfeld faces one charge of criminal homicide in the June 19 shooting death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose. Rose was unarmed and running away from Rosfeld when the police officer opened fire, hitting Rose three times.

Rosfeld remains free on $250,000 unsecured bond and is under electronic monitoring.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.