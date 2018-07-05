Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Flood-prone Millvale cleans up from storms, prepares for more

Tom Davidson | Thursday, July 5, 2018, 1:03 p.m.
Emergency workers look for storm drains along a flooded street in Millvale on Thursday, July 5, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Emergency workers look for storm drains along a flooded street in Millvale on Thursday, July 5, 2018.
North Ave. in Millvale is blocked off by first responders after flooding on Thursday, July 5, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
North Ave. in Millvale is blocked off by first responders after flooding on Thursday, July 5, 2018.
Millvale police officers walk down streets to put up yellow tape after flooding on Thursday, July 5, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Millvale police officers walk down streets to put up yellow tape after flooding on Thursday, July 5, 2018.
An emergency worker looks for storm drains along a flooded street in Millvale on Thursday, July 5, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
An emergency worker looks for storm drains along a flooded street in Millvale on Thursday, July 5, 2018.
Emergency workers looks for storm drains along a flooded street in Millvale on Thursday, July 5, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Emergency workers looks for storm drains along a flooded street in Millvale on Thursday, July 5, 2018.
A car is pushed out of the street after flooding in Millvale on Thursday, July 5, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
A car is pushed out of the street after flooding in Millvale on Thursday, July 5, 2018.

Updated 10 hours ago

Millvale residents worked Thursday morning to clean up damage caused by storms that began the night before and prepare for another anticipated round of heavy rain.

"It's just another day here. You got your rubber boots on cleaning debris," said North Avenue resident Scott Baker.

North Avenue suffered some of the worst flooding in hard-hit Millvale, a borough of nearly 4,000 people that sits along the Allegheny River and often floods after storms.

Several residents said Thursday morning's flooding was the worst they could remember since 2004, when the remnants of Hurricane Ivan dumped nearly 6 inches of rain on Sept. 17 just more than a week after Hurricane Francis remnants brought nearly 4 inches.

The National Weather Service in Moon said Millvale was in a corridor of northern Allegheny County communities that received 3 to 4 inches of rain between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 8:30 a.m. Thursday. The area also was hard hit by rain Monday and last week, according to meteorologist Evan Bookbinder.

Throughout Millvale, hoses led from basements into the street as people pumped out storm water. Residents sprayed off their sidewalks and shoveled a silty layer of mud that coated many of sidewalks. Some people placed sandbags in strategic locations in an attempt to minimize damage from rain in the forecast.

No injuries were reported as a result of the latest flooding. Firefighters went door to door to make sure residents were OK in some of the hard-hit areas.

The storm-related flooding wasn't a surprise for North Avenue's Baker.

"When you sign your mortgage, they hand you boots," Baker said.

Baker said he and a neighbor built a retaining wall in their backyards in 2007 to reduce the impact of the storm-related flooding.

"This is going to be moving some debris out of the backyard and cleaning off the sidewalk," Baker said of his cleanup duties.

Others weren't as lucky or as prepared for the deluge of rain.

"My whole basement filled with mud," Michelle Bauer said. "This was like, where do you even start (to clean up)?"

She lives on the opposite side of North Avenue as Baker — closer to Evergreen Avenue.

Evergreen Avenue's Herman Olander left a vacation in Ocean City, Md., to avoid storms there and returned home in time for the ones here.

"A lot of rain, real fast, and another flood," Olander said in describing Thursday morning.

Millvale officials said they were providing clean-up kits at the borough building at 501 Lincoln Ave. Water and snacks were being provided at the Millvale Community Center at 416 Lincoln Ave., which was also serving as a cooling center.

Tom Davidson is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

Related Content
Dumpsters available in O'Hara for flood clean-up
Lower Valley residents are slogging through the arduous task of flood clean-up even as the region continues to be pummeled by rain. O'Hara officials have ...
Thousands still without power in Pittsburgh area after storms
About 6,000 people remained without power in and around Pittsburgh at noon Thursday after a night of heavy rain, according to Duquesne Light. The storm ...
Millvale hit with heavy flooding
Millvale streets were left under water as part of Girty's Run overflowed Thursday morning as thunderstorms continued from the previous night. At 1:30 p.m., Mayor ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me