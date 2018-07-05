Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Thousands still without power in Pittsburgh area after storms

Tribune-Review | Thursday, July 5, 2018, 1:10 p.m.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
About 6,000 people remained without power in and around Pittsburgh at noon Thursday after a night of heavy rain, according to Duquesne Light.

The storm hit Millvale, Stanton Heights, the North Side, O'Hara and Penn Hills hardest, knocking down trees and wires, according to a news release from the company.

More than 10,000 properties lacked power earlier in the morning. Duquesne Light crews are working 16-hour shifts and expect to restore power to the majority of its customers by Friday morning, but more storms expected Thursday could disrupt the work.

The National Weather Service in Moon said portions of Allegheny County received 3 to 4 inches of rain between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

