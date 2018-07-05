Jury convicts Homewood man in 2014 slaying of shop owner
A jury on Thursday convicted a Pittsburgh man of second-degree murder in the 2014 killing of a neighborhood shop owner, according to the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office.
Lee Boozer, 44, was also convicted of attempted homicide and aggravated assault.
Darryl Terry had just recently opened his convenience store in Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood and was working there the night of May 18, 2014, when someone — identified years later as Boozer — shot Terry to death.
A neighbor heard a gunshot and looked outside to see Terry running from the store. Boozer gunned down Terry and then shot a witness who called police.
Boozer was arrested by a fugitive task force on June 30, 2017.
The jury deliberated for several hours over the course of two days. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 1. Boozer faces a mandatory minimum of life in prison for the second-degree murder conviction.
Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.