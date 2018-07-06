Festivals for African American children returning to Pittsburgh
Updated 14 hours ago
One of the only festivals of its kind for African American youth is returning to Pittsburgh for a second year this summer.
The Positive Racial Identity Development in Early Education, or P.R.I.D.E. festivals, are designed to build positive racial identity for 3- to 8-year-old African American children through pop-up art stations, according to a news release for the event hosted by Pitt's Office of Child Development.
This year children can create traditional Ghanaian cloths, decorate New Orleans-inspired masks, make African baby dolls and participate in other artistic activities, according to the release. The event will also include bounce houses, bubble stations, raffles, free food and live performances, according to the release.
The festivals are scheduled for the following dates and times:
• East Liberty: Noon-4 p.m. July 14, Kingsley Association
• Homewood: Noon-4 p.m. Aug. 25, Homewood YMCA
• Hill District: Noon-4 p.m. Sept. 15, Center for Nurturing Families