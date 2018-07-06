Pittsburgh YMCA wants bankruptcy dismissed

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

With the closing of its Downtown branch, the YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh wants to withdraw its federal filing for bankruptcy protection, the organization argued in court documents.

The YMCA on Wednesday filed a motion in U.S. Bankruptcy Court to dismiss its Chapter 11 case.

The motion came less than two months after the organization filed for bankruptcy. The court has scheduled a hearing on the motion for July 25.

According to the motion, the YMCA has reached a settlement with MSP Commercial Subtenant LP, a subsidiary of Washington County real estate developer Millcraft Investments, and is current on all rent, equipment leasing, loan creditor payments.

“Given the accomplishments to date in this Bankruptcy Case, the Debtor no longer requires the protection of Chapter 11 and desires to dismiss this Bankruptcy Case to complete its restructuring and rehabilitation outside of the Bankruptcy Court, free from the substantial additional administrative costs associated with a complex Chapter 11 case,” the court motion says.

The YMCA agreed to pay MSP Commercial Subtenant an unspecified amount of monthly rent from June through September, plus $2.35 million over 44 months with interest.

Matthew Burne, an attorney at Tucker Arensberg, the law firm that is handling the YMCA bankruptcy, said the move isn't all that unusual. Seeking a dismissal so soon after filing for bankruptcy is a sign of a successful case, Burne said.

The YMCA used protections afforded by bankruptcy protection — such as automatic pauses to any collections — as a “breather spell to realign everything,” Burne said.

“What needed to happen to put the YMCA in a financially stable place did happen,” Burne said. “I think the ultimate goal is to keep the YMCA up and running, fulfilling that critical community need.”

YMCA officials filed for bankruptcy on May 8, citing an annual deficit of more than $1 million. The YMCA owed more than 200 creditors between $10 million and $50 million and had about $75 million in assets, according to the bankruptcy filing.

It closed its Downtown and Delmont facilities in June. President and CEO Kevin Bolding said in May that shuttering the fitness center on Fifth Avenue in Downtown would save the organization about $1 million annually.

The branch had about 2,000 active members.

The YMCA's other 11 branches remain open, along with three camps and wellness programs.