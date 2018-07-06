Mattress Factory civil rights exhibit free Sunday in honor of Antwon Rose
Updated 8 hours ago
The Mattress Factory is offering free admission to a civil rights exhibition Sunday in honor of Antwon Rose Jr., who was killed by an East Pittsburgh police officer during a traffic stop last month.
Entrance to "Civil Rights and Civil Wrongs: South Africa and US," will be free from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., the museum announced Tuesday on Twitter.
Join us this Sunday [1 - 5pm] at our Monterey Street Annex. #AntwonRoseJr https://t.co/ai7Newikjt pic.twitter.com/fpMuLVlAZ9— Mattress Factory (@mattressfactory) July 3, 2018
The exhibit, which opened in May and runs through July 29, features works by artists from South Africa and from Pittsburgh. Using films, paintings, architectural and multimedia exhibits, the artists tackle topics such as the difference between legal apartheid and economically driven apartheid, how governments should apply the past to the present and whether environmental rights are human rights, according to an exhibition page .
The exhibit is the third in the museum's "Sites of Passage" series. Past installments in the series featured collaborations between U.S. artists and Egyptian, Palestinian and Israeli artists.
Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.