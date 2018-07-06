Bethel Park teacher accused of sending sexual video to cop posing as teen girl

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Police charged a Bethel Park High School teacher with unlawful contact with a minor Friday after authorities said he allegedly sent a sexual video and messages to an officer posing as a teenager.

Brian Scott, 46, is also charged with criminal use of communications and two counts of indecent exposure, court records show.

The charges were filed in Washington County by a North Strabane police officer conducting undercover work for the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, according to the criminal complaint filed against Scott.

Police wrote in the complaint that a man later identified as Scott initiated a conversation with Officer Gary Scherer, who was posing in a teen chatroom as 15-year-old Maddie Parker under the screen name “tinydancer.”

Scherer said Scott listed his age as 17, but a subsequent video message he sent showed he “was much older than 17 years old and he had a tattooed wedding band on his left-hand ring finger,” according to the complaint.

The complaint noted that a red plaid blanket could be seen in the video, and Scott was wearing a white T-shirt that had “I bleed orange” written on it.

The conversation moved to text messages, Scherer wrote in the complaint, and Scott continued to ask questions of a sexual nature. Scherer said that the conversation started June 20 and continued up until Thursday.

Police traced the IP address to Scott's Bethel Park home, and a search turned up a red plaid blanket and an “I bleed orange” T-shirt, according to the complaint. Officers noted a tattooed wedding band on Scott's finger.

Scott told police he'd been speaking with someone named Maddie Park who indicated she was a Canon-McMillan student but “he believed she was actually (an) older male who was role playing,” according to the complaint. Shown a photo taken from the video message that he sent, Scott told police, “It's possibly me.”

Bethel Park School District officials said in a statement that they were aware of the arrest of a teacher and “the individual in question has been suspended and banned from district property throughout the investigation.”

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 16.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.