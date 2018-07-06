Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Bethel Park teacher accused of sending sexual video to cop posing as teen girl

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Friday, July 6, 2018, 4:21 p.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

Police charged a Bethel Park High School teacher with unlawful contact with a minor Friday after authorities said he allegedly sent a sexual video and messages to an officer posing as a teenager.

Brian Scott, 46, is also charged with criminal use of communications and two counts of indecent exposure, court records show.

The charges were filed in Washington County by a North Strabane police officer conducting undercover work for the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, according to the criminal complaint filed against Scott.

Police wrote in the complaint that a man later identified as Scott initiated a conversation with Officer Gary Scherer, who was posing in a teen chatroom as 15-year-old Maddie Parker under the screen name “tinydancer.”

Scherer said Scott listed his age as 17, but a subsequent video message he sent showed he “was much older than 17 years old and he had a tattooed wedding band on his left-hand ring finger,” according to the complaint.

The complaint noted that a red plaid blanket could be seen in the video, and Scott was wearing a white T-shirt that had “I bleed orange” written on it.

The conversation moved to text messages, Scherer wrote in the complaint, and Scott continued to ask questions of a sexual nature. Scherer said that the conversation started June 20 and continued up until Thursday.

Police traced the IP address to Scott's Bethel Park home, and a search turned up a red plaid blanket and an “I bleed orange” T-shirt, according to the complaint. Officers noted a tattooed wedding band on Scott's finger.

Scott told police he'd been speaking with someone named Maddie Park who indicated she was a Canon-McMillan student but “he believed she was actually (an) older male who was role playing,” according to the complaint. Shown a photo taken from the video message that he sent, Scott told police, “It's possibly me.”

Bethel Park School District officials said in a statement that they were aware of the arrest of a teacher and “the individual in question has been suspended and banned from district property throughout the investigation.”

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 16.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me