Allegheny County pays $80K settlement to children of inmate who committed suicide in jail

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Allegheny County paid an $80,000 settlement to the children of a inmate who hung herself in the Allegheny County Jail, according to a document from county Executive Rich Fitzgerald's office.

Jail employees found Jamie Gettings, 33, of West Mifflin, hanging in a cell in April 2017.

Allegheny County paid the $80,000 settlement to Patricia Ann Adams, administrator of Gettings' estate, on June 25, according to the document.

Of the $80,000, $52,620 will go to a fund for Gettings' children, and $27,380 was paid to Michael O'Day, the attorney, said county spokeswoman Amie Downs. Downs declined further comment.

It was one of three jail-related settlements the county paid in June. The county paid $950,000 to the children of Frank Smart, who died in the jail less than 48 hours after arriving in 2015, and $5,000 to Christopher Wallace, who said Corizon employees failed to feed him through his feeding tube.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.