Allegheny

Allegheny County Council takes step toward forming countywide police review board

Theresa Clift
Theresa Clift | Friday, July 6, 2018, 5:21 p.m.
A group of around 75 people march up the Tri-Boro Expressway in Turtle Creek from the East Pittsburgh Police Station and borough building calling for justice for Antwon Rose Jr., who was fatally shot by East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld. Thursday, June 28, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Allegheny County Council could take the first step toward creating a countywide citizens' police review board Tuesday.

The council is scheduled to vote Tuesday to start a series of public meetings to help members write an ordinance to create the board.

Calls for such a board have been renewed in the wake of the June 19 fatal shooting of unarmed teen Antwon Rose by East Pittsburgh officer Michael Rosfeld.

Council's vote Tuesday would allow members Dewitt Walton, D-Hill District, and Paul Klein, D-Point Breeze, to conduct up to four public meetings about the board and a possible ordinance to create it.

Even if county council creates the board, the elected bodies of the municipalities that govern all the police departments would have to individually vote to be overseen by the board, Walton said.

“Ideally, with our provisions, I'd love to see every community be willing to opt in,” Walton said. “Whether they choose to, that's an individual borough decision.”

The Pittsburgh Citizen Police Review Board oversees the city police, but no such body exists for county police or the other nearly 120 police departments within the county. District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr. has raised concerns about the lack of policies and procedures in place at several municiple police departments, including East Pittsburgh.

Walton was not sure whether any state legislation would be necessary to create the countywide board, he said. County officials are researching it.

“This is just an ability to create a first step and a road by which we can travel to get all these things done,” Walton said.

Two community meetings would take place in August and two in September, the motion before council Tuesday stated. The legislation to create the board would be introduced to the council no later than Oct. 23.

The Black Political Empowerment Project and the Judah Fellowship Christian Church have both pushed officials to create the board.

Tim Stevens, head of BPEP, and Elizabeth Pittinger, head of the city's police review board, said the focus of the county board would not be to oversee county police, but the small police forces of the municipalities, employing mostly part-time officers.

Rosfeld was working as a part-time officer for East Pittsburgh when he shot and killed Rose, who was running from a car stopped by police.

The legislation is sponsored by Walton; Klein; Anita Prizio, D-O'Hara; John DeFazio, D-Shaler; Denise Renalli Russell, D-Brighton Heights, and Nicholas Futules, D-Oakmont.

The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Allegheny County Courthouse's Gold Room.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

click me