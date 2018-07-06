Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

State Sen. Costa plans legislation to address concerns surrounding police

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Friday, July 6, 2018, 6:00 p.m.
Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa, D-Forest Hills, talks with Tribune-Review editors and reporters in 2015.
Andrew Russell | Trib Total Media
Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa, D-Forest Hills, talks with Tribune-Review editors and reporters in 2015.

Updated 6 hours ago

State Sen. Jay Costa plans to introduce legislation in wake of a police officer shooting and killing an unarmed teen last month that would require municipalities to adopt policies for use of deadly force, provide cultural training for officers and create a central database for storing individual officer employee histories.

Costa, D-Forest Hills, noted that East Pittsburgh had no formal policies and procedures when Officer Michael Rosfeld shot Rose, 17, of North Braddock three times in the back on June 19 as the teen ran from a car stopped by police.

East Pittsburgh swore Rosfeld in as an officer on the day of the shooting, and Costa said the Mon Valley borough had no way of knowing Rosfeld's past disciplinary history when it hired him.

Costa's bill would seek to create a statewide database containing police officer employment histories, including disciplinary action and complaints filed against an officer, and make it accessible to municipalities seeking to hire police.

“For example, when East Pittsburgh looked and interviewed this person, there was no place for them to go to see what his track record had been and Pitt was under no obligation to forward that information either onto them or onto anybody else,” Costa said.

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr. has charged Rosfeld, 30, of Penn Hills with homicide. Rosfield also faces a lawsuit filed by two men who claim he fabricated evidence when he arrested them while working as a University of Pittsburgh police officer in 2017 after an incident at an Oakland bar.

Zappala's office dismissed the charges Rosfeld filed against the pair. An attorney representing the men said Rosfeld left the university as a direct result of an investigation into the arrest.

The legislation would seek to empower the state attorney general to investigate all deadly shootings by police.

“It takes it out of the realm of the local district attorney, and I think that would give folks a better comfort level,” Costa said.

He said he would look to the Pennsylvania Municipal Police Officers Education and Training Commission to formulate required policies for municipal police departments statewide and mandate additional cultural and diversity training for officers, including annual refresher training.

“What we learned in this case was that East Pittsburgh really had no written formal policies and procedures on how to deal with police officer shootings,” Costa said.

Costa has scheduled a legislative hearing for July 17 at Hosanna House in Wilkinsburg that will include discussions by police experts, including Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert and Allegheny County Police Superintendent Coleman McDonough.

He said he expects to introduce the bill in coming weeks, but said it wouldn't likely come up for a vote before early 2019.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbauder@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me