Western Rite Communities of the Russian Orthodox Church to hold 1st service

A parish of the Western Rite Communities of the Russian Orthodox Church Outside Russia will hold its first Mass this month.St. George Orthodox Christian Church will begin its first Mass on Sunday, July 15

at 10 a.m.

The church is at 1781 Pine Hollow Road, Suite 5B in Kennedy Township. Everyone is welcome to attend services from all backgrounds including those seeking a church home.“When you think of an Orthodox Church, you tend to think of Eastern services,” said Fr. Deacon George, deacon in charge of St. George Orthodox Christian Church.

He said the liturgy is familiar to people from Roman Catholic, Anglican and other backgrounds but with the doctrine and theology of the Orthodox Church.St. George Orthodox Christian Church is served by Fr. Alcuin Kellerhouse, priest associate, and Fr. Deacon George Finnell.

The parish is active in community efforts in the Greater Pittsburgh area, including the FOCUS Pittsburgh Trauma Response Unit led by Fr. Paul Abernathy, an Antiochian

Orthodox priest. FOCUS Pittsburgh is situated in Pittsburgh's Hill District.

The ROCOR Western Rite is under the protection of His Eminence Metropolitan Hilarion, First Hierarch of the Russian Orthodox Church Outside Russia. Patriarch Kirill is the Russian Patriarch in charge of the entire Church.

For more information, visit https://www.pittsburghorthodox.org.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.