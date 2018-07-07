Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Photographers capture Pittsburgh's Independence Day lightning storm

Steven Adams
Steven Adams | Saturday, July 7, 2018, 12:21 a.m.
Fireworks started early over Pittsburgh this Fourth of July when a thunderstorm rolled in.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Fireworks started early over Pittsburgh this Fourth of July when a thunderstorm rolled in.

Updated 4 hours ago

Fourth of July revelers were treated to some natural fireworks when a strorm rolled through Pittsburgh Wednesday afternoon. Claps of thunder accompanied frequent bolts of lightning as thousands of people gathered for the city's annual Independence Day pyrotechnics display.

Some photographers had already staked out their spots to record the skyrockets when the electrical storm gave them an opportunity for some extra dazzling images. Here are some they shared via Instagram.

Dustin McGrew caught these strikes from the West End Bridge.

These are framed by the Rachel Carson Bridge over the Allegheny River:

Ian Menego got another view from the West End:

And here's one from just a couple days earlier:

