Photographers capture Pittsburgh's Independence Day lightning storm
Updated 4 hours ago
Fourth of July revelers were treated to some natural fireworks when a strorm rolled through Pittsburgh Wednesday afternoon. Claps of thunder accompanied frequent bolts of lightning as thousands of people gathered for the city's annual Independence Day pyrotechnics display.
Some photographers had already staked out their spots to record the skyrockets when the electrical storm gave them an opportunity for some extra dazzling images. Here are some they shared via Instagram.
Dustin McGrew caught these strikes from the West End Bridge.
I am so excited to share this photo! My plans for the 4th of July were to take shots of the fireworks from the West End Bridge. I had no idea most of my shots would actually be of lightning instead! I wanted to get down there early to get a good spot, and I was kind of worried I'd be bored out of my mind waiting over 2 hours for the fireworks to start. However, that wasn't the case. Those 2 hours flew by because lightning was filling the sky almost constantly! This shot captures several strikes over the downtown #Pittsburgh area.
These are framed by the Rachel Carson Bridge over the Allegheny River:
Ian Menego got another view from the West End:
