Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Duquesne police find 9 pounds of marijuana in traffic stop

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Saturday, July 7, 2018, 8:24 p.m.
Duquesne police said they seized nine pounds of marijuana and several thousand dollars in cash from a car driven by Isaiah W. Dawson, 34, during a traffic stop on Saturday, July 7, 2018.
Facebook | Duquesne Police Department
Duquesne police said they seized nine pounds of marijuana and several thousand dollars in cash from a car driven by Isaiah W. Dawson, 34, during a traffic stop on Saturday, July 7, 2018.

Updated 4 hours ago

Duquesne police found more than nine pounds of marijuana and several thousand dollars of cash during a traffic stop Saturday morning.

According to police, officers stopped a vehicle at Kennedy Avenue and Norman Street for a traffic violation.

Police identified the driver as Isaiah W. Dawson, 34, of Duquesne.

Police said Dawson "took the time to inform our officers that he is friends with one of our current officers and also several former officers."

"This gentleman then explained that he is currently a youth football coach for our community," police said on Facebook.

Police did not say for what youth football group Dawson was a coach.

"Apparently the driver did not realize that, although we value friendship and bonds in the community, our current department treats everyone fairly and equally regardless of a person's status within the community," police said.

Police said Dawson, however, did not want to explain why his car allegedly "reeked of unburnt marijuana," at which point police searched it.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration helped Duquesne police execute a search warrant at Dawson's home, where police allege more evidence of drug distribution was seized.

Police charged Dawson with several felony drug law violations, and misdemeanor charges for possession of a controlled substance.

Dawson was awaiting arraignment.

Staff writer Michael DiVittorio contributed to this report. Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me