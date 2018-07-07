Duquesne police find 9 pounds of marijuana in traffic stop

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Duquesne police found more than nine pounds of marijuana and several thousand dollars of cash during a traffic stop Saturday morning.

According to police, officers stopped a vehicle at Kennedy Avenue and Norman Street for a traffic violation.

Police identified the driver as Isaiah W. Dawson, 34, of Duquesne.

Police said Dawson "took the time to inform our officers that he is friends with one of our current officers and also several former officers."

"This gentleman then explained that he is currently a youth football coach for our community," police said on Facebook.

Police did not say for what youth football group Dawson was a coach.

"Apparently the driver did not realize that, although we value friendship and bonds in the community, our current department treats everyone fairly and equally regardless of a person's status within the community," police said.

Police said Dawson, however, did not want to explain why his car allegedly "reeked of unburnt marijuana," at which point police searched it.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration helped Duquesne police execute a search warrant at Dawson's home, where police allege more evidence of drug distribution was seized.

Police charged Dawson with several felony drug law violations, and misdemeanor charges for possession of a controlled substance.

Dawson was awaiting arraignment.

Staff writer Michael DiVittorio contributed to this report. Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.