Police find body of man shot in head in North Versailles

Police found the body of a man with a gunshot wound to his head lying on a road in North Versailles early Sunday, officials said.

At about 5:30 a.m., North Versailles police and paramedics responded to a report of a man on the ground near the intersection of Dixon Avenue and East Pittsburgh-McKeesport Boulevard, Allegheny County Police Lt. Andrew Schurman said.

When they arrived, they found a man along Dixon Avenue with at least one gunshot wound to his head, Schurman said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man had no identification on him, according to police.

“It is believed the victim had been in a vehicle at the time he was shot and (was) pushed out along the stretch of roadway,” Schurman said.

County police detectives are investigating.

Officials urged anyone with information to call 1-833-255-8477 (833-ALL-TIPS). Callers may remain anonymous.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at nlindstrom@tribweb.com, 412-380-8514 or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.