Jimmy Buffett fans demand refunds after security line fiasco

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Jimmy Buffett fans are demanding answers and refunds following a security line fiasco that left hundreds of ticketed concertgoers stranded outside KeyBank Pavilion on Saturday night.

Frustrated and anxious "Parrotheads" took to social media to express their outrage.

Photos depict major crowds stuck in line outside the gates of the outdoor venue in Burgettstown even after the "Margaritaville" folk country singer-songwriter took the stage.

Long lines, no movement at West gate. Concert started and NO movement. pic.twitter.com/c35yZ5j2CU — Tracey Sheetz (@TeeSheetz) July 8, 2018

@KeyBankPavilion @LiveNation I demand a refund. This is insane. The concert started an hour ago. I will NEVER go to another concert here. pic.twitter.com/WaFvwQavPS — Gen3 Advisor Group (@Gen3Advisor) July 8, 2018

I want a refund #keybankpavillion — Rebecca Felton (@RebeccaFelton4) July 8, 2018

Some fans said they paid $100 to park, waited in line for more than two hours and still only got to hear Buffett perform a handful of songs.

Others said they never even made it inside KeyBank Pavilion and began requesting refunds Saturday night.

@LiveNation @jimmybuffett @KeyBankPavilion @Ticketmaster waited in line for 2 hours and didn't get in to Jimmy Buffet. Spent $260 and absolutely heartbroken. Angry mobs screaming for refunds with no resolution. I feel bad for your workers as well as the patrons. Make this right. pic.twitter.com/XPrgqTe5ug — karissa (@karissalynn19) July 8, 2018

@Ticketmaster how can I reach your customer service center about a refund for the Jimmy Buffett concert in Burgettstown Pennsylvania. Never stepped foot in the door and waited for 2 hours in line. — Alex Vogt (@alex_vogt_) July 8, 2018

@LiveNation @FirstKeyBank @jimmybuffett this is ridiculous. Concert started an hour ago, still in line. Paid $50 for a lawn seat, $100 for parking. When are you going to give me my money back??? PSA- Never using Live Nation again. Ever. Ever. Ever. pic.twitter.com/5HrZTKBNfE — Heath (@ThaHeathBar) July 8, 2018

This is the worst experience of my life. We JUST got into our seats and now the concert is over? Came all the way from New York for 10 minutes @jimmybuffett @KeyBankPavilion @LiveNation — Michelle Chiomastro (@Michellechiomas) July 8, 2018

It was not immediately clear what caused the unexpected delays.

The gates were scheduled to open at 6:30 p.m., about six hours after the venue's parking lots opened to vehicles.

The show began at 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh on a Saturday night pic.twitter.com/XK87LP37NC — Jimmy Buffett (@jimmybuffett) July 8, 2018

Absurd. Wasted money and time on tix, hotel, etc., just to stand in line??! Never seen anything like it. — Sonny Fraud (@LastNameFake) July 8, 2018

Love Jimmy Buffet have been a going to see him since 1995. Keybank Pavilion is terrible! Got in line at 7:20pm for a 8pm show and got in a 9:20pm! Really! #LivePDNation #keybankpavillion #jimmybuffet — Christoper Fierro (@fierrofierro88) July 8, 2018

KeyBank Pavilion has enough space for about 23,000 fans.

Ticketmaster and Live Nation, which owns and operates Key Bank Pavilion, did not immediately return requests for comment.

Fans seeking refunds reported they were told to contact Ticketmaster directly.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at nlindstrom@tribweb.com, 412-380-8514 or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.