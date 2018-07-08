Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Jimmy Buffett fans demand refunds after security line fiasco

Natasha Lindstrom
Natasha Lindstrom | Sunday, July 8, 2018, 12:30 p.m.
Jimmy Buffett performs at First Niagara Pavilion on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2015.
Justin Merriman | Tribune-Review
Jimmy Buffett performs at First Niagara Pavilion on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2015.

Updated 33 minutes ago

Jimmy Buffett fans are demanding answers and refunds following a security line fiasco that left hundreds of ticketed concertgoers stranded outside KeyBank Pavilion on Saturday night.

Frustrated and anxious "Parrotheads" took to social media to express their outrage.

Photos depict major crowds stuck in line outside the gates of the outdoor venue in Burgettstown even after the "Margaritaville" folk country singer-songwriter took the stage.

Some fans said they paid $100 to park, waited in line for more than two hours and still only got to hear Buffett perform a handful of songs.

Others said they never even made it inside KeyBank Pavilion and began requesting refunds Saturday night.

It was not immediately clear what caused the unexpected delays.

The gates were scheduled to open at 6:30 p.m., about six hours after the venue's parking lots opened to vehicles.

The show began at 8 p.m.

KeyBank Pavilion has enough space for about 23,000 fans.

Ticketmaster and Live Nation, which owns and operates Key Bank Pavilion, did not immediately return requests for comment.

Fans seeking refunds reported they were told to contact Ticketmaster directly.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

