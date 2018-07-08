Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Mt. Lebanon police apologize for describing crimes as 'gypsy-like'

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Sunday, July 8, 2018, 5:00 p.m.
The Mt. Lebanon Police Department issued a public apology Sunday after describing a rash of crimes as "gypsy-like" in a community alert and social media post on Saturday.

According to a message from police Chief Aaron Lauth, the incidents involved what was described as a white pickup with Virginia plates and multiple people who were allegedly running home improvement scams and "distraction style" burglaries.

The original alert described them as "committing gypsy-type crimes in area," and urged residents to call 911 if something seemed odd.

Lauth said the wording that was used to describe the style of criminal activity "may have been considered offensive."

"We sincerely apologize to anyone who may have been negatively affected by the description that was used," Lauth said in the statement, posted to the department's Facebook page. "We understand and value the concept of intent versus impact. If our message impacted anyone negatively due to the choice of wording, the intent is overshadowed and our goal of sharing information was not as successful as it was intended."

Lauth said the department will reevaluate its policies, procedures and training to ensure such a situation does not happen again.

Lauth said the department did receive numerous tips and sightings of the suspects as a result of the alerts "that will hopefully lead us to their identification and eventual prosecution for the crimes committed."

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

