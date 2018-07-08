Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Antwon Rose protesters shut down Route 30 in North Versailles

Tribune-Review | Sunday, July 8, 2018, 6:39 p.m.
Protesters were along Lincoln Highway in North Versailles in the name of Antwon Rose on Sunday, July 8, 2018.
WPXI-TV
Traffic on Route 30 was being disrupted by protesters in North Versailles on Sunday.

The protesters were demonstrating in the name of Antwon Rose, the unarmed 17-year-old who was shot and killed by an East Pittsburgh police officer June 19 .

The Tribune-Review's news partner, WPXI-TV, reported that the protesters were at one point headed toward East Pittsburgh across the Westinghouse Bridge.

North Versailles police refused to release any information Sunday about reports that a person was arrested after driving through the protesters, injuring four of them. An officer said repeatedly that only the chief could release information, between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays.

Allegheny County authorities were not involved, county spokeswoman Amie Downs said.

Later, protesters were converging at the home of the East Pittsburgh police chief, WPXI reported.

Officer Michael Rosfeld, 30, of Penn Hills has been charged with criminal homicide in Rose's death.

