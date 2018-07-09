Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Authorities ID man found shot to death in North Versailles on Sunday

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Monday, July 9, 2018, 7:18 a.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

Authorities have identified the man found with a gunshot wound to his head lying on a road in North Versailles early Sunday morning.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Zack Moore, 28. No information was available about where Moore lived.

North Versailles police and paramedics responded to a report of a man on the ground near the intersection of Dixon Avenue and East Pittsburgh-McKeesport Boulevard at about 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, Allegheny County Police Lt. Andrew Schurman said.

When they arrived, they found Moore a man along McKeesport Boulevard with at least one gunshot wound to his head, Schurman said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It is believed the victim had been in a vehicle at the time he was shot and (was) pushed out along the stretch of roadway,” Schurman said.

Anyone with information about Moore's death is asked to call 1-833-255-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

