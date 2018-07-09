Gas prices heading higher with no signs of relief soon

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

President Trump's efforts to get Middle Eastern nations to produce more crude oil haven't had much results yet, and gas prices are on the rise, said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

“Gas prices have inched up in a majority of states and oil prices remain comfortable above $70 per barrel, with no significant relief any time soon,” he said.

In Pittsburgh, gas prices have gone up 1.2 cents per gallon in the past week, to an average of $3.11, according to GasBuddy's survey of 731 stations.

The national average has fallen 0.3 cents per gallon to $2.85 per gallon.

Pittsburgh area prices are 58.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, but are 3.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.

The national average has dropped 6.1 cents per gallon during the last month, and is 60 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Gas prices for the Fourth of July holiday were the highest in four years, as Trump continues to push OPEC to produce more crude oil.

The start of hurricane season raises the worry of more storms, which could disrupt oil and refinery infrastructure, DeHaan said.

“There's little downward pressure on oil prices as we remain in the midst of the summer driving season, and unless we see credible evidence to suggest OPEC or other countries are producing more oil, we will likely continue to see gas prices drift higher,” he said.