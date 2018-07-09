July 14 event to mark reopening of Hampton's Crouse Run Nature Reserve

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The reopening of the Crouse Run Nature Reserve in Hampton will be celebrated on Saturday with nature walks, activities for children and refreshments.

The July 14 event sponsored by the Pine Creek Land Conservation Trust runs from 10 a.m. to noon and will include a chance to win a Penguin Encounter at the National Aviary in the North Side.

The popular walking and birding trails in Allison Park has been closed since February while work was performed to restore the stream bank and improve the trail.

The stream bank reconstruction was funded by an $85,000 grant from the state Department of Environmental Protection.

Trail improvements, which include three bog bridges, block stairs and a new entrance were paid for with a grant from Allegheny County Regional Asset District.

Work was done by LandForce, a Pittsburgh-based nonprofit that helps unemployed young people develops job skills.

Participants will gather in the gravel parking lot along Wildwood Road.