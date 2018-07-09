Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

NFL free agent Brandon Pettigrew arrested in Pittsburgh

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Monday, July 9, 2018, 11:09 a.m.
Brandon Pettigrew
Brandon Pettigrew

Updated 5 hours ago

Pittsburgh police arrested NFL free agent Brandon Pettigrew early Monday morning after he allegedly fought with a limousine driver and responding officers.

Pettigrew is charged with two counts of aggravated assault — both felonies — and theft of services and public drunkenness, court records show.

Pettigrew, 33, allegedly refused to pay $97 for a limousine from East Carson Street to the Doubletree hotel, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV.

When officers arrived, Pettigrew "aggressively argued" with officers and allegedly punched one of them in the chest three times, the TV station reported.

One officer drew a Taser, but Pettigrew was taken into custody without it being deployed.

Pettigrew, a former Detroit Lions tight end, is scheduled for a preliminary hearing July 18.

