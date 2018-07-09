Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pittsburgh fishing tech startup Anglr reels in $3.3M in funding

Aaron Aupperlee
Aaron Aupperlee | Monday, July 9, 2018, 11:57 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Fishing is about landing the big one, and ANGLR just landed a pretty big one.

The Pittsburgh-based fishing technology startup announced a $3.3 million round of funding Monday and the launch of its newest product.

ANGLR makes small devices that attach to a fishing rod or clothing. The devices sync with smartphones over Bluetooth and allow anglers to record where, when and under what conditions they catch fish.

“We’re building Strava but for sport fishing,” ANGLR CEO Nic Wilson told the Tribune-Review last year.

Strava is a fitness app that allows runners, bikers, swimmers and other athletes to track their workouts. The app provides insights from the data to help athletes improve their performance.

ANGLR’s products work in the same fashion. The app pairs data about when and where anglers catch fish with weather and water conditions.

“ANGLR has shown the ability to harvest deep experiential activity data and pair with machine learning analysis to provide value for both consumer and enterprise,” said Keith Bank, founder and managing partner of KB Partners, which lead the latest round of financing.

The idea behind ANGLR started with a few buddies sitting around the campfire after a fishing trip on the Allegheny River near Oil City. Wilson and future co-founders Landon Bloomer and TJ Corbett were arguing about who caught the most fish and who caught the biggest fish during the trip. They decided that technology could help them track that information.

ANGLR launched its first product, the Tracker, in 2016. The small device clips onto a fishing rod and track casts, hook sets and other data, mapping it and logging it on the app. At ICAST, a large sport fishing trade show being held this week in Orlando, ANGLR will officially launch its next product, the Bullseye.

The button clips onto clothing or a lanyard and can log catches and mark waypoints with just a tap.

The new round of funding will help ANGLR build its online network, staff and the features in its app. The company employs 14 people and hopes to grow to 24 by the end of the year.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me