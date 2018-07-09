Pittsburgh fishing tech startup Anglr reels in $3.3M in funding

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Fishing is about landing the big one, and ANGLR just landed a pretty big one.

The Pittsburgh-based fishing technology startup announced a $3.3 million round of funding Monday and the launch of its newest product.

ANGLR makes small devices that attach to a fishing rod or clothing. The devices sync with smartphones over Bluetooth and allow anglers to record where, when and under what conditions they catch fish.

“We’re building Strava but for sport fishing,” ANGLR CEO Nic Wilson told the Tribune-Review last year.

Strava is a fitness app that allows runners, bikers, swimmers and other athletes to track their workouts. The app provides insights from the data to help athletes improve their performance.

ANGLR’s products work in the same fashion. The app pairs data about when and where anglers catch fish with weather and water conditions.

“ANGLR has shown the ability to harvest deep experiential activity data and pair with machine learning analysis to provide value for both consumer and enterprise,” said Keith Bank, founder and managing partner of KB Partners, which lead the latest round of financing.

The idea behind ANGLR started with a few buddies sitting around the campfire after a fishing trip on the Allegheny River near Oil City. Wilson and future co-founders Landon Bloomer and TJ Corbett were arguing about who caught the most fish and who caught the biggest fish during the trip. They decided that technology could help them track that information.

ANGLR launched its first product, the Tracker, in 2016. The small device clips onto a fishing rod and track casts, hook sets and other data, mapping it and logging it on the app. At ICAST, a large sport fishing trade show being held this week in Orlando, ANGLR will officially launch its next product, the Bullseye.

The button clips onto clothing or a lanyard and can log catches and mark waypoints with just a tap.

The new round of funding will help ANGLR build its online network, staff and the features in its app. The company employs 14 people and hopes to grow to 24 by the end of the year.