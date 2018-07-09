Franklin Regional's request to have stabbing lawsuit transferred to federal court approved

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A lawsuit filed against a former Franklin Regional High School student and his parents for their role in the 2014 knife rampage at the Murrysville school has been transferred to federal court.

In May, Greg Keener sued Alex Hribal, his parents, the Franklin Regional School District and a private security company that patrolled the school grounds. Keener, 19, of Murrysville, was one of 19 students and a security guard injured during the April 9, 2014, attack.

Alex Hribal, now 20, pleaded guilty last year to 21 counts each of attempted murder and aggravated assault. He is serving 23½ to 60 years in prison.

Keener's lawsuit named Hribal as a defendant for his actions in the attack. Hribal's parents are accused of knowing and not notifying school officials about their son's potential for violence. The district and its private security firm are also accused of negligence in the lawsuit.

The security firm, Capital Asset Protection Inc., last month filed court documents asking that it be dismissed from the lawsuit, claiming its guard — who was wounded in the attack — acted properly and was "heroic" during Hribal's knife assault.

Franklin Regional officials in June asked that the case be transferred from Westmoreland County to U.S. District Court in Pittsburgh. The transfer was approved late last week.

Hribal, meanwhile, continues to appeal his sentence. He has asked the Pennsylvania Superior Court to review the term imposed by Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Feliciani.

Feliciani in April rejected Hribal's request to reduce the prison sentence that the defense contends is too long.