Allegheny

Former Pittsburgh chief McLay withdraws from consideration for Seattle job

Megan Guza | Monday, July 9, 2018, 1:45 p.m.
Former Pittsburgh police Chief Cameron McLay speaks during the second day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia on Tuesday, July 26, 2016.
Updated 3 hours ago

Former Pittsburgh police Chief Cameron McLay withdrew his name from the shortlist of contenders to take over Seattle's top-cop job over the weekend, The Seattle Times reported.

McLay was one of three finalists for the job and told The Seattle Times recently that he was confident he was well-suited for the job of chief.

Mayor Jenny Durkan's office said McLay withdrew "following conversations on police reform" with the mayor, the Times reported. He instead is in discussions to work with the city on police reform from a different position.

A mayoral spokeswoman told the newspaper that Durkan and McLay talked about a different role "better suited to his 'passion' in promoting police reform."

The turn of events puts Interim Chief Carmen Best back in the running for the permanent job, according to Q13 Fox. Best, who has led the department on an interim basis since late 2017, made it to the final five candidates but was left out of the top three, which drew the ire of community members and police alike.

The other two finalists remain: Deputy Chief Eddie Frizell of the Minneapolis Police Department and Assistant Chief Ely Reyes of the Austin Police Department.

According to the Times, McLay said in a prepared statement that he "can most effectively support Seattle's continued reform efforts outside the role of chief of police."

Police activists claimed the mayor's office had not been transparent in selecting the final job candidates and called for the process to be redone.

