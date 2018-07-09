Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Prince William, Kate's third child Prince Louis christened

Tribune-Review | Monday, July 9, 2018, 2:03 p.m.
Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte Prince Louis as they arrive for Prince Louis' christening service at the Chapel Royal, St James's Palace, London, Monday, July 9, 2018.
Dominic Lipinski/Pool Photo via AP
Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte Prince Louis as they arrive for Prince Louis' christening service at the Chapel Royal, St James's Palace, London, Monday, July 9, 2018.

Updated 3 hours ago

LONDON — The third child of Prince William and wife Kate was christened Monday at a royal chapel.

The service for Prince Louis was attended by guests including Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, and newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan.

Louis's siblings Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3, also watched the ceremony at The Chapel Royal in St. James's Palace.

Kate's parents and siblings were also there, including her sister Pippa Middleton, who is pregnant. Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip didn't attend.

Louis was dressed in a cream, frilly lace royal christening gown -- a replica of the intricate robe made for Queen Victoria's eldest daughter in 1841.

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby welcomed the royals at the entrance to the chapel.

As Kate chatted to the archbishop while holding Louis, she could be heard describing her sleeping son as “very relaxed and peaceful.”

The duchess added, with a smile: “I hope he stays like this.”

The royal couple also named six close friends and family members to be godparents to Prince Louis, who was born in April.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me