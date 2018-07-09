Casey to oppose Trump's Supreme Court pick

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton, said Monday he will oppose appointing whoever President Donald Trump nominates to the Supreme Court.

Trump is scheduled to announce a nominee at 9 p.m. Monday.

Casey's opposition extends to Fox Chapel's Thomas M. Hardiman, who sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. Hardiman was on the president's short list when he nominated Neil Gorsuch to replace Justice Antonin Scalia. Politico reported Monday that Hardiman is one of the president's top candidates to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy, who is retiring at the end of July.

Casey said he opposes the process by which Trump is picking his judges, which he described as choosing from a list of 25 nominees prepared by conservative organizations such as the Heritage Foundation and the Federalist Society.

"He's a good man and I like him," Casey said of Hardiman. "But this is really about the process and whether or not the corporate right is going to be in charge of picking the Supreme Court in a seat, in a nomination that's likely to tip the scales substantially."

Talking with reporters Monday in North Braddock, Casey accused the "far right" of working to undermine unions and the Affordable Care Act.

"The far right has total control of the Congress, they have total control of the administration, now they want total control of the judiciary, and I'm just not going to allow that to happen and I'm going to keep fighting against it," he said.

Casey's opponent in the Senate race, U.S. Rep Lou Barletta, R-Hazleton, has criticized Casey for his opposition to a Hardiman nomination.

Casey supported Hardiman's appointment to the Third Circuit in 2007, saying he was well qualified to serve on that court.

"Bob Casey was for Judge Hardiman before he was against him, showing yet again that Casey will oppose anything President Trump does, even if it means contradicting himself," Barletta said in a statement.